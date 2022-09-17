Portion Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $455,993.76 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00065074 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078192 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.