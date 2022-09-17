Potentiam Price Tops $0.0092 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Potentiam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Potentiam has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Potentiam has a total market cap of $340,627.93 and approximately $16,826.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.02025534 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00102826 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00828434 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Potentiam
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Potentiam Coin Trading
