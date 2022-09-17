Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POW. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

POW stock opened at C$33.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.47 and a 52 week high of C$43.63. The company has a market cap of C$22.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0688435 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

