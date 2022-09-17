PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Hits $16.64 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $46.64 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00065133 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078382 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.