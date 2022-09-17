Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0424

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $922.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

