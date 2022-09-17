Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 148,519 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,119.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,519 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

