Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
