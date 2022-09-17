Project Pai (PAI) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $865.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.11 or 0.00604825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00261652 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009872 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,097,779 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,006,978 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.