Project Pai Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $865.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.11 or 0.00604825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00261652 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,097,779 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,006,978 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

