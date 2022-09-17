Project TXA Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $342,925.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.27 or 0.02628690 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103441 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00826451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.