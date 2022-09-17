ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Up to $46.55

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.55, but opened at $47.50. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,291,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 19.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

