ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

SQQQ opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

