ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PSM stock opened at €7.55 ($7.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a 52 week high of €17.03 ($17.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.68.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.