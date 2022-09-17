Proton (XPR) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Proton has a market capitalization of $39.10 million and $4.13 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 348.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.15 or 1.01186788 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,867,018,087 coins and its circulating supply is 13,866,932,108 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

