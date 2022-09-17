Proxy (PRXY) Price Reaches $0.46

Proxy (PRXY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Proxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC on popular exchanges. Proxy has a market cap of $135,838.11 and approximately $121,330.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proxy has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,633.27 or 0.78339888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Proxy Coin Profile

Proxy was first traded on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proxy’s official website is btcpx.io.

Buying and Selling Proxy

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

