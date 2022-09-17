Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $1.43 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
