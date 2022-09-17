Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $1.43 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

