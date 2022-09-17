PumaPay Trading Down 43.5% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $661,353.59 and approximately $180.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay is a DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. PumaPay's flagship product is the PullPayment Protocol – a unique architecture of smart contracts that inverses the mechanics of the crypto transaction, allowing merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.PumaPay currently facilitates fast, cost-efficient crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. It is available for free and offers a set of tools that enable smooth value transfers between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.All transactions on the protocol are executed with its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

