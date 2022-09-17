Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Univest Sec

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Univest Sec from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXS stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.65. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

