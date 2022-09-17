Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 388.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRP Stock Down 3.6 %

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1,372.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BRP by 114.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 83.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

