Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Reduced by Analyst

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$212.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. Also, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 242,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107,768. In the last three months, insiders bought 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $258,387.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

