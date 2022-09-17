Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Decreased by DA Davidson

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CORZ. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.44.

CORZ opened at 1.80 on Friday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.30 and a 200-day moving average of 4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

