Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,175,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.