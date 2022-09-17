Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Increased by Capital One Financial

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $17.52 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.