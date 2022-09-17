Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Fire & Flower in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fire & Flower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FAF. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$7.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:FAF opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.38. The firm has a market cap of C$89.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$9.20.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$40.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.53 million.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

