QANplatform Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.00 Million (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a market cap of $22.00 million and $122,876.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s genesis date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181,313,372 coins. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

