QASH Trading Up 57% This Week (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 57% against the dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $39,874.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

