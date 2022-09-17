QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0508 on Top Exchanges

QLC Chain (QLC) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 141.3% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator.It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

