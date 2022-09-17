Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Paul J. Fego Sells 2,413 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

