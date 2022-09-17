Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Hits $320.78 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00015277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $320.78 million and $33.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,333,635 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.