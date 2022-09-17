Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.93 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $19,380.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00171923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00288318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00756365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.00614187 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00263677 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,583,185 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.