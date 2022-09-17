Quark (QRK) Trading Up 57% This Week

Quark (QRK) traded up 72.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 57% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $960,413.34 and $21,440.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Quark Coin Profile
Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,619,990 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Quark Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.
