Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.75 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004907 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000405 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030169 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

