RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $31.61 million and $9.76 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004886 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00057852 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012643 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005492 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00065102 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00077815 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
RAI Finance Coin Profile
RAI Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
