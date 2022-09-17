RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $31.61 million and $9.76 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00057852 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005492 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00065102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00077815 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.