RamenSwap (RAMEN) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $6,701.85 and $31,119.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About RamenSwap
Buying and Selling RamenSwap
