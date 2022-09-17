Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $82.62 million and $4.99 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $526.27 or 0.02628690 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00826451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,980 coins and its circulating supply is 135,070,277 coins. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.