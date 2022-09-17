Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0041

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $484,908.89 and $62,287.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official website is raze.network. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

