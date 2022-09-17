RChain Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (REV)

RChain (REV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, RChain has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $41,726.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004851 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057151 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012479 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005510 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064969 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00077851 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
RChain Profile
REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.
Buying and Selling RChain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
