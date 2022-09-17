RealFevr Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.34 million and $25,235.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000403 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030180 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr. The official website for RealFevr is www.realfevr.com.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

