Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

O stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.