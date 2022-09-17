reflect.finance Trading Down 17.7% This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $175,292.31 and approximately $79.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.02034737 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102760 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
reflect.finance Coin Profile
reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,561 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.
