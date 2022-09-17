Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $140,223.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.76 or 0.00127957 BTC on exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $140,223.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,128.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065289 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00077426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official website is reflexer.finance. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars.

