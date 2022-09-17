ReFork Self Reported Market Cap Tops $8.54 Million (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ReFork coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $12,579.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReFork has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReFork alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ReFork Coin Profile

ReFork’s genesis date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReFork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReFork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.