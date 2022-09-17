Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 167 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,748,000 after acquiring an additional 387,502 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

