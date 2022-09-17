Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.60

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.60 and last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 1704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

