Release Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Release Project has a market cap of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Release Project alerts:

Unidef (U) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project (CRYPTO:REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.