Relite Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s genesis date was May 15th, 2021. Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance. The official website for Relite Finance is www.relite.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Relite Finance is a cross-chain lending protocol enabling users to lend and borrow all crypto assets in one place by utilizing the latest Polkadot and Ethereum frameworks.”

