Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.91.

RENT stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a market cap of $185.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

