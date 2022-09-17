Rentberry Price Tops $0.0002 (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $66,388.74 and $277.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,133.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065472 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00077832 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentberry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.