Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $114.25 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

