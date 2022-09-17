Revain Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Revain has a total market cap of $75.50 million and approximately $915,436.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Revain

REV is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.